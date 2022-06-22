Reopening of 500 closed post offices welcomed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The citizens of various districts have welcomed the decision of federal government to reopen 500 closed post offices in remote areas of the country.

These post offices were closed during the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government due to financial losses and poor businesses earned by these post offices.

Mohibullah, a resident of Tank, said that the reopening of closed post offices would help the people of remote areas to use the postal services at doorstep. He said that people were happy on the decision taken by the present government.

A pensioner Gul Rehman said that the retired pensioners were affected by the closure of the post offices in rural areas.

He said that reopening of these post offices will overcome the problems of the people.

It may be mentioned here that soon after taking charge as Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood had ordered reopening of 500 closed post offices in remote areas and immediate redressal of grievances of the people.

The minister also stated that postal services were for the convenience of the people, not necessarily as a source of earning. "We can make postal services profitable through new technology", he added.