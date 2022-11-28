UrduPoint.com

Reopening Of Canadian Visa Centre In Islamabad Manifestation Of Successful Parliamentary Efforts: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Reopening of Canadian Visa Centre in Islamabad manifestation of successful parliamentary efforts: Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :As a result of the successful parliamentary diplomacy by the Speaker and delegation of Pakistan, the Canadian government has now decided to move its Visa Application Centre to Pakistan. The relocation of the visa office to Islamabad will not only enable Canadian Immigration officials to ascertain the credentials of applications within Pakistan but also reduce the processing time of visa applications.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Raja Pervez Ashraf undertook an official visit to Canada in August 2022 for a Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in Halifax. On the margins of the Conference, the Speaker held bilateral meetings with the Speakers of the House of Commons and Senate of Canada to discuss the possible avenues for advancing cooperation between the two sides.

During the meetings, the Speaker of Pakistan urged his Canadian counterparts to relocate their Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Pakistan from Abu Dhabi as it would not only facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in Canada and Pakistani citizens visiting Canada, but also tremendously reduce the visa processing duration. The Canadian Presiding Officers assured the Speaker of Pakistan that they would take up the matter with their government and play their due role in making the arrangement possible.

The Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan has also written letters of thanks to his Canadian Counterparts for their expeditious action on the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Canada Abu Dhabi Visit Halifax August Visa From Government

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

46 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.