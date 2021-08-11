Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the reopening of Ganesh temple on National Minority Day signified incumbent Government's policy to prioritise minorities' rights and respect for their belief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the reopening of Ganesh temple on National Minority Day signified incumbent Government's policy to prioritise minorities' rights and respect for their beliefs.

In a tweet, he said reopening of the temple in Rahim Yar Khan on 11th August, (National Minority Day), signified the core policy and importance government attached to the rights of minorities and respect it gives to their religious beliefs.

The government would ensure that "every citizen enjoys life and liberty as guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a charged mob had vandalised the Ganesh temple in Bhong village of Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district in anger after a Hindu boy allegedly urinated in a seminary.

The prime minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and other noted dignitaries ordered immediate restoration of the damaged temple last week.

The temple that was damaged by an angry crowd in Bhong Sharif has been returned to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure.

Immediately after the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered prompt restoration of the damaged temple and directed indiscriminate action against the culprits, besides taking action against any police negligence.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed also sought report of the incident from Inspector General Police Punjab and Chief Secretary.

National Assembly also unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attack.