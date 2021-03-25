(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakeem Yousafzai Thursday said reopening of Saidu Sharif airport would revive international tourism in Swat.

In a press statement issued here, he said that reopening of Saidu Shairf airport would be a milestone step by the government that would provide enormous opportunities to international and nation tourists to enjoy the natural beauty of Malakand division while reaching there in less time.

He said Malakand division has great attraction for international and national tourists for having several religious and cultural places of Gandhara civilization, adding that once the flight operation starts from Saidu Sharif airport the region would witness huge influx of tourists.