Reopening Of Tando Allahyar's 52 Schools Requires Cabinet's Approval: Secretary Education Tells Sindh High Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Secretary education Ahsan Ali Mangi has informed Sindh High Court that some government schools closed due to shortage of teachers cannot be reopened because the Sindh Cabinet has imposed a ban on reshuffling the teachers.

Submitting his statement before Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday in a petition concerning ghost schools in Tando Allahyar district, he said only the provincial cabinet could approve the transfer and postings of the teachers.

He clarified that the figure of 250 closed schools in Tando Allahyar district which was submitted in the court on January 21 by the District Education Officer was flawed.

According to him, there were actually 125 closed schools in the district. "Among them 73 governments schools are not viable as reported by the Taluka Education Officers," he claimed.

The Secretary said the remaining 52 schools in the district were closed because no school teacher was posted in those schools.

He apprised the court that his office would forward a proposal to the provincial cabinet to grant special approval for transfer and posting of the teachers in Tando Allahyar district.

The court adjourned the hearing to February 27.

