Reopening of transport, tourism sectors still a potential threat for spread of Covid-19 in region: Mir Afzal warns

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal has warned that reopening of transport and tourism sectors is still a potential threat for spread of Covid-19 in the region.

He said that caretaker government is consulting with the health experts and local administration for implementation of SOPs which have been designed for said Covid-19.

He said across the country government was facing the shortage of oxygen, therefore, Gilgit Baltistan government has decided to established oxygen generation plant in GB.

Chief Minister vowed to provide all health facilities to corona patients and would protect the doctors and paramadical staff.

He ordered to extend necessary facilities to Mehmood Abad and Basin isolation centers for care and recoveries of patients related to the pandemic.

It was good luck for government that our army is backing them, Chief Minister added. Meanwhile, local administration briefed the caretaker Chief Minister on latest coronavirus situation in the region.