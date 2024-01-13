Repair, Maintenance Of Roads Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro and Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed monitored the extensive repair and maintenance work being carried out at the vital road linking the Model Town Link Road to Ittefaq Hospital here on Saturday.
Both officers inspected the pace of development and repair work of the project and directed the contractors to timely complete city roads. A total of 414 development projects are underway in the city on the instructions of the caretaker government of Punjab.
Later, MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed visited the Aashiana Road project and reviewed the repairing and maintenance of the project. Carpeting is underway on an 14,000 km area on both sides of the two-way road. Repairing, rehabilitation and renovation of walkways, streetlights and footpaths are underway with quality finishing, while all zonal officers, district officers and assistant commissioners have been directed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider to monitor each rehabilitation project of the city on a daily basis. The duty roster of officers has been released in each zone.
