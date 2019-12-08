UrduPoint.com
Repair Of Adiala Road Demanded

11 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The condition of Adiala Road is deteriorating due to non maintenance by Chaklala Cantonment and Punjab Highway Authority in their respective areas.

A number of accidents have occurred as traffic in the area is increasing drastically due to housing colonies.

The residents called timely repair of Dhoke Juma road which is major link to various areas and helps deload Tulsa road which is becoming a commercial hub. Similarly, the residents demanded for undertaking tree plantation in area to check ever increasing pollution.

More Stories From Pakistan

