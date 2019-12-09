Repair of Adiala Road demanded

The condition of Adiala Road is deteriorating due to non-maintenance by the Chaklala Cantonment and the Punjab Highway Authority in their respective areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The condition of Adiala Road is deteriorating due to non-maintenance by the Chaklala Cantonment and the Punjab Highway Authority in their respective areas.

According to the residents, a number of accidents have occurred as traffic in the area is increasing drastically due to housing colonies.

The residents called timely repair of Dhoke Juma Road which is major link to various areas and helps deload Tulsa road which is becoming a commercial hub. Similarly, the residents demanded for undertaking tree plantation in area to check ever increasing pollution.