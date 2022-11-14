UrduPoint.com

Repair Of Century-old Overhead Ratta-bridge Urged

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The residents of Dhoke Ratta, Railways quarters and various other areas were suffering inconvenience due to the closure of the overhead railway bridge for light vehicles, near Transit Camp Chowk, which connects the city to the Rawalpindi Cantonment localities.

Talking to APP, former Nazim Union Council Ratta Amral Nasir Mir said that due to the closure of a century-old bridge for past four months, the connection between the city and the Cantt areas had been cut off, while the people of Dhoke Rata, Rata Amaral, Mohanpura, Dhok Chaudhary, Afshan Colony and other areas were suffering because of lack of connectivity.

He said the bridge had been damaged due to heavy traffic, especially at night, and the Pakistan Railways had closed it also for light vehicle traffic to avoid possible accidents.

Mir quoted the PR officials saying that "if Rawalpindi administration changed the route of heavy traffic passing through the bridge, it could be opened for light vehicle traffic after repairing".

Mir urged the deputy commissioner to look into the long-standing issue and rectify it before it worsens further.

