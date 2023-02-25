UrduPoint.com

Repair Of CRBC Canal To Be Completed Within 45 Days: Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said the repair of the damaged parts of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) would be completed within 45 days

In a statement issued here, the state minister said that WAPDA had prepared the feasibility of the remaining parts of the flood-affected canal.

In a statement issued here, the state minister said that WAPDA had prepared the feasibility of the remaining parts of the flood-affected canal.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said the tender of third phase would be issued within the next two days.

One tender would be Rs 160 million while two tenders would be of Rs 80 million each.

He said that WAPDA had assured to complete the repair work of the canal till Punjab within 45 days. Moreover, he said, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the dynamic survey of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

"Those who do not have BISP cards should participate in the survey so that they can be provided their right," said Kundi.

He said those who slash the BISP amount should be identified and highlighted so that action could be taken against them.

