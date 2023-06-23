Open Menu

Repair Of Damaged Water Supply Line On University Road Started

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Trans Karachi authorities in collaboration with Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) stopped leakage and started repair work on the water supply line that was damaged during construction work on BRT Redline project near the University of Karachi

According to a handout issued here on Friday, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon while taking immediate notice of the issue directed Secretary Transport and CEO Trans Karachi to extend cooperation with KWSB to ensure completion of the repair work at the earliest.

The minister called for immediate measures for the repair of the water supply line so that people do not face any issue of traffic or shortage of water. He also instructed to maintain close coordination with KWSB and other relevant departments to ensure timely completion of repair work and prevent occurrence of such incidents in future during ongoing work on the Karachi Red Line bus project.

General Manager Trans Karachi Pir Sajjad Jan Sarhandi informed that leakage in the water supply line has been stopped and repair work started that would be completed in the shortest possible time.

He said that Karachi Red Line was a comprehensive project of modern transport facilities and work on the project was being carried out in a swift manner.

The Trans Karachi was already working in coordination with KWSB to avoid any damage to water supply pipelines but some problems arise in the mega project and those would be solved without any delay and in cooperation with relevant utility agencies, he vowed.

