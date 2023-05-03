UrduPoint.com

Repair Of Dilapidated Bridge At River Indus Demanded

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The locals demanded the Punjab government to repair the Hakki Super Bridge located in the low-lying area of ??the Indus River near Daira Deen Panah in Kot Addo as it was dilapidated since the 2010 floods.

Thousands of people in Khadimwala, Buttwala, Nishanwala and Chhajra villages are suffering from numerous problems due to the dilapidated brigade.

People have no land connection to the city area and citizens and school-going children face problems in transferring patients or going to their educational institutions respectively.

