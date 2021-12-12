UrduPoint.com

Repair Of Kharian, Dinga, Mandi Bahauddin Road Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Approval for repair of Kharian, Dinga and Mandi Bahauddin dual carriageway was given as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the CM said that the project of 29-km long road had been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 and Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development had given approval in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that the project would cost Rs 2.23 billion.



More Stories From Pakistan

