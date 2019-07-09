UrduPoint.com
Repair Of Roads Lead To Hajji Camp Asked To Facilitate Intending Pilgrims

Tue 09th July 2019

Repair of roads lead to Hajji Camp asked to facilitate intending pilgrims

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan on Tuesday directed to resolve sewerage lines problems and repair roads nearby Haji Camp to facilitate intending pilgrims who come Haji camp for training purposes here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Izharuddin Ahmed Khan on Tuesday directed to resolve sewerage lines problems and repair roads nearby Haji Camp to facilitate intending pilgrims who come Haji camp for training purposes here.

He said this during visit to Haji Camp along with district council members and others, said a statement.

He directed the local bodies representatives to use all available resources to complete ongoing works quickly.

He also said that the work of C.C.flooring in the narrow lanes and repair of roads nearby the Haji Camp would also bestarted soon.

