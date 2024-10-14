Repair Of Sheikhupura Road Sewerage Line Starts
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started repair and rehabilitation work of sewerage line near Millat Chowk on Sheikhupura Road.
Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Monday that Sheikhupura Road Sewerage Line collapsed near Ayesha Mosque due to which it created sewerage problems in Gulistan Colony No.1, Gulistan Colony No.
2 and their peripheral localities.
He said that WASA engineers have been directed to repair and rehabilitate this sewerage line which had 48 inches diameter so that sewerage related problems of this area could be resolved as early as possible.
He said that physical work for repair and rehabilitation of this sewerage line was started and it would be completed on war-footing within next 24 hours.
