Repair of street lights, roads being executed in district East: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The development activities including repair of street lights along the roads is being executed in district East under the supervision of Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto The works are being carried out under the direction of Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, said a statement on Friday.

Various areas including Khatam-e-Nabowat Chowk, UC-7, Hussain Hazara Goth and many other areas have been illuminated with street lights which is also being appreciated by the residents of the area.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said besides, the development works, efforts are also being made to make the areas illuminated.

Efforts are also being made to install floodlights in the grounds to facilitate youth in sports activities, he said.