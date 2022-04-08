UrduPoint.com

Repair Of Street Lights, Roads Being Executed In District East: Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Repair of street lights, roads being executed in district East: Administrator

The development activities including repair of street lights along the roads is being executed in district East under the supervision of Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto The works are being carried out under the direction of Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, said a statement on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The development activities including repair of street lights along the roads is being executed in district East under the supervision of Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto The works are being carried out under the direction of Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, said a statement on Friday.

Various areas including Khatam-e-Nabowat Chowk, UC-7, Hussain Hazara Goth and many other areas have been illuminated with street lights which is also being appreciated by the residents of the area.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said besides, the development works, efforts are also being made to make the areas illuminated.

Efforts are also being made to install floodlights in the grounds to facilitate youth in sports activities, he said.

Related Topics

Sports

Recent Stories

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

8 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

10 seconds ago
 Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for P ..

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Co ..

11 seconds ago
 Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to ..

Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to Block Traffic to Kaliningrad

13 seconds ago
 Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

11 minutes ago
 Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.