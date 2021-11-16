UrduPoint.com

Repair Of The Damaged Ayub Bridge On River Door Could Not Be Started

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:56 PM

After passing six months National Highways Authority (NHA) failed to start the reconstruction of the Ayub Bridge at River Door Havelian which was damaged during the heavy rains in June 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :After passing six months National Highways Authority (NHA) failed to start the reconstruction of the Ayub Bridge at River Door Havelian which was damaged during the heavy rains in June 2021.

Ayub Bridge provides an only link on River Door through Karakoram Highway (KKH) to Northern areas with the rest of the country. After the damage, the traffic was diverted to another small bridge which is providing a link to the village Langra and surrounding areas to Havelin City, while the said bridge is not capable of holding heavy traffic for a long time.

During the month of September NHA issued a tender notice of 25 million rupees for the repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on the River Door at Havelian. Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani highlighted the issue of Ayub Bridge when CM KPK visited Abbottabad.

PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also gave a briefing on the deteriorating situation of the Ayub Bridge which was the only source of connectivity between Northern areas and other parts of the country on GT road.

The tender of 25 million rupees for the repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge was issued by NHA on River Door afterward the visit of CM KPK Mahmood Khan.

After passing six months NHA did not award the contract to any of the contractors. Residents of Havelian particularly the village of Langar have demanded to immediately start the repair work of the bridge as the alternative bridge has no such capacity to handle heavy traffic.

