Repair of two sewerage lines completed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has completed repair and rehabilitation of two

sewerage lines near Muslim Town No 2 Sargodha Road and Sheikhupura Road.

Managing Director Aamer Aziz said that sewerage lines near Crescent school Sheikhupura Road

and near Muslim Town Sargodha Road were causing problems for the masses.

However, field staff used heavy machinery and completed repair and rehabilitation of the

lines on a war-footing.

The sewerage connection of Gulistan Colony No 1, Gulistan Colony B-block, Islamia Park, Chibban,

Nagahban Pura, Hajwairi Town, Muslim Town, Noor Pur and Usman Town

were restored completely, he added.