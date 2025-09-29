Open Menu

Repair, Reconstruction Works Accelerate In Flood-affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:13 PM

On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rehabilitation and reconstruction works are continuing at a fast pace in flood-affected areas of the province, with priority being given to the repair of roads and protective embankments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rehabilitation and reconstruction works are continuing at a fast pace in flood-affected areas of the province, with priority being given to the repair of roads and protective embankments.

The CM lauded Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Bherth and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf for their tireless efforts in expediting the work.

In Muzaffargarh’s suburban area, a major breach in Nooraja Bhutta Dyke has been fully repaired, with a 1,960-foot protective dyke rebuilt and a 1,250-foot breach completely filled, extending the embankment to 3,450 feet.

Near Hafizwala on the motorway side, 23,000 feet of distributary track has been restored, while two roads with a combined breach length of 410 feet have also been rehabilitated. Meanwhile, more than 80 percent of the work to fill a total of 33,700 feet of breaches has been completed. In addition, the repair of a 283-foot breach in the fourth canal has also been successfully carried out.

