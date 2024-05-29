Repair, Rehabilitation Of Murree's Twelve Roads In Full Swing
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has vigorously been working to repair and rehabilitate twelve roads of Murree under Murree Development Plan and it has completed eighty five percent repair and rehabilitation work of roads up till now since its inception a month back
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has vigorously been working to repair and rehabilitate twelve roads of Murree under Murree Development Plan and it has completed eighty five percent repair and rehabilitation work of roads up till now since its inception a month back.
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmad Bharth said this while reviewing the progress of repair work. He said that the remaining construction work will be completed before the stipulated period of two months.
He further said that once repair work is completed it will help provide better travel facilities to the more than one lac fifty thousand local population and more than 1.6 million tourists visiting Murree annually.
“Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif desires to promote tourism in Punjab and she yearns to make road infrastructure better to attract more tourists along with the facilitation to local population of Murree,” Sohaib added.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe19 seconds ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave22 seconds ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents25 seconds ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category16 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution26 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage16 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops16 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals16 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children16 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak27 minutes ago
-
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad27 minutes ago