Open Menu

Repair, Rehabilitation Of Murree's Twelve Roads In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Repair, rehabilitation of Murree's twelve roads in full swing

The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has vigorously been working to repair and rehabilitate twelve roads of Murree under Murree Development Plan and it has completed eighty five percent repair and rehabilitation work of roads up till now since its inception a month back

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has vigorously been working to repair and rehabilitate twelve roads of Murree under Murree Development Plan and it has completed eighty five percent repair and rehabilitation work of roads up till now since its inception a month back.

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmad Bharth said this while reviewing the progress of repair work. He said that the remaining construction work will be completed before the stipulated period of two months.

He further said that once repair work is completed it will help provide better travel facilities to the more than one lac fifty thousand local population and more than 1.6 million tourists visiting Murree annually.

“Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif desires to promote tourism in Punjab and she yearns to make road infrastructure better to attract more tourists along with the facilitation to local population of Murree,” Sohaib added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Murree Road Progress Million

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

16 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

16 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

16 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

26 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

16 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

16 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

16 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

48 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

16 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

27 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

27 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan