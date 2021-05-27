Repair, renovation of main road of Korangi Sector 33 performed: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Thursday said that the main road of Korangi Sector 33-D has been renovated by road carpeting.

"A total of 110,000 square feet of road has been laid which will facilitate the people of the area. Roads in other areas are also being improved so that the basic infrastructure of the city can be developed," the Administrator said this while reviewing maintenance work of roads and underpasses.

Ahmed said that Korangi is an important industrial area where a large number of industrial units are set up and thousands of workers commute here daily. While there is a lot of pressure on the roads due to heavy traffic, it was necessary to pay special attention to the roads in the area and make them motorable.

He said that the main road of Sector 33-D Korangi was in a dilapidated condition for a long time and there was always a possibility of accidents due to which it has been repaired on priority basis.

Other roads of Korangi are also being inspected and they too will be repaired as soon as possible, he said.

The administrator said that permanent maintenance of roads, bridges and underpasses was also essential for reduction in traveling time and fuel saving for which field teams of Works Department were working.

He said that besides repairing the roads, green belts and tree plantation are also being done in the surrounding areas which will help in making the city beautiful and green. "The cooperation of civil society and welfare organizations has also been sought for this purpose," he added.

Ahmed said that arrangements are also being made to keep the street lights bright in different areas and so far street lights have been restored on many important roads and arteries.

'All the work is being done by the works department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation through its machinery and resources.

"All the works are being done by the works department of Karachi Metropolitan Municipality through its machinery and resources and aimed at improving the infrastructure of the city and providing facilities to the citizens," he added.

The administrator said that citizens of Karachi will soon see the infrastructure of the city in better condition which will provide them facilities in their daily.