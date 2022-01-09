UrduPoint.com

Repair Work At Embankment On River Indus Likely Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Repair work at embankment on river Indus likely soon

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The work on repair of embankment to stop river Indus erosion at Qaimwala area in Kotaddu, would commence soon, with cost of nine million.

According to Irrigation Department sources, erosion at river Indus was causing losses to farmers by damaging their agriculture fields and houses.

Irrigation Department shifted the machinery, stones and other necessary material.

However, according to local people, the embankment was constructed and repaired for third time within period of last three years.

In 2019, Rs 180 million was spent on construction the embankment. During 2021, Rs 130 million were against spent on repair of the embankment. However, it once against got damage. Now, Rs nine have been earmarked the repair. The local persons namely Muhmmad Bukhash, Allah Dittah, Ghous Bakhash and some others demanded of government to ensure quality work at the embankment.

