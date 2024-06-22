Repair Work Completed At Rehman Baba Grid Station, Power Restored: PESCO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
The repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station with power restored to all feeders, a spokesman of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) told here Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station with power restored to all feeders, a spokesman of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) told here Saturday. All 32 feeders connected to Rehman Baba grid station are being supplied with electricity as per schedule, said the spokesman.
He said that the grid was shut down due to the forceful activation of feeders in the grid by the protestors, adding that due to the fault, the supply to 32 feeders from the grid station was cut off, a Pesco spokesperson said.
On the instructions of Pesco Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan, the Pesco staff was engaged in the restoration of the grid station throughout the night, he added.
Recent Stories
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles
49 citizens booked for violating Section 144
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe
Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday
Gaza fighting rages as Red Cross reports 22 killed near its office
Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges
Murderer of two brothers arrested
Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab30 seconds ago
-
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles37 seconds ago
-
49 citizens booked for violating Section 14417 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges17 minutes ago
-
Murderer of two brothers arrested24 minutes ago
-
Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister35 minutes ago
-
District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 2024"35 minutes ago
-
PM calls for unified effort across federal, provincial governments to combat terrorism44 minutes ago
-
CCPO inquires after injured Dolphin force men1 hour ago
-
Punjab EOC gains major boost as cricketers join fight against polio1 hour ago
-
Two died, 4 injured in road mishap1 hour ago
-
SNGPL punishes eight consumers for illegal use of metres1 hour ago