Repair work of gas pipeline to complete in ten days: SSGC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday said that water level has reduced very slightly and it was not yet possible to start repair work at the damaged pipeline in the Bolan district.

"It will take at least ten days to restore gas supply to the parts of Balochistan," Salman Siddique SSGC spokesman said.

In a statement issued here, SSGC spokesman said that company has already moved all heavy machinery and equipments along with its technical teams in Quetta and Sibi to immediately start the repair work of its gas pipelines affected by the floods.

"Repair work can begin only when the water recedes significantly," he said hoping that the water level will start receding in the next few days.

When Sui Southern Gas crews are able to access the pipeline with machinery, it will work round the clock under the protection of security personnel to repair the damaged pipeline and restore gas supply.

Meanwhile Sui Southern Gas management is in constant touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation round the clock with standby machinery, plant, equipment and teams ready at Quetta and Sibi to ensure an early restoration of natural gas to the consumers in Balochistan.