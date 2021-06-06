Repair work of Nagan Chowrangi Flyover underway: Admin Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has said that the expansion joints of Nagan Chowrangi Flyover were being repaired on priority basis and made the flyover being made usable "The joints were in bad condition due to which there was a risk of accidents so they are being made useable.Joints will also be replaced where necessary," the Administrator expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing works under the Engineering Department of KMC in different areas of the city, said a spokesperson of KMC on Sunday.

He said the work was also underway to fix the lights on the expressway to ease traffic at night. He said that KMC was carrying out infrastructure maintenance work with its own resources with the aim of improving roads and highways.

The Administrator Karachi directed Director General Works Shabih-ul-Hasnain Zaidi to inspect the expansion joints of all flyovers and wherever repairs or change are needed, work should be started immediately Ahmed said that light and heavy vehicles were plying on Nagan Chowrangi flyover 24 hours a day so the repair work should be done in such a way as to minimize traffic congestion and complete the work expeditiously.

He said that earlier the expansion joints of Liaquatabad and Gharibabad flyovers have been replaced, after which the flow of traffic has improved. The smoothing of the road has also significantly reduced the travel time.

He said that similar facilities would be provided on roads, bridges and flyovers in every part of the city.

He said that all available resources of KMC were being used for infrastructure maintenance, adding that field teams are also working in different areas.

The Administrator said that street lights were not working in many places on arteries but now the repair work of all the lights started immediately and would be completed as soon as possible.

Ahmed said that earlier, street lights' issues were fixed on many roads of the city which have made those roads brighter.

"Other roads are also being made bright and clean," he added.