UrduPoint.com

Repair Work Of Rain-affected Schools Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Repair work of rain-affected schools completed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer education Akhtar Abbas Baloch said on Wednesday that construction and repair work of the educational institutions affected by the recent rains had been completed.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers of the Education Department and heads of schools here.

He directed the heads of the schools to arrange programmes in their institutions to celebrate 75th Independence day of Pakistan.

He said that the shortage of teachers in schools is being met and efforts are being made on the government's directives to ensure that the quality of educational institutions is not lower than that of private educational institutions in this regard he is also visiting the schools,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Education Independence Government Rains

Recent Stories

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Vall ..

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's larges ..

58 minutes ago
 Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.