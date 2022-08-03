Repair work of rain-affected schools completed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer education Akhtar Abbas Baloch said on Wednesday that construction and repair work of the educational institutions affected by the recent rains had been completed.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers of the Education Department and heads of schools here.

He directed the heads of the schools to arrange programmes in their institutions to celebrate 75th Independence day of Pakistan.

He said that the shortage of teachers in schools is being met and efforts are being made on the government's directives to ensure that the quality of educational institutions is not lower than that of private educational institutions in this regard he is also visiting the schools,he added.