Repair work of street light being performed to improve lighting: Administrator

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday said that the repair work of street lights also underway to make the areas brighter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday said that the repair work of street lights also underway to make the areas brighter.

He said this while inspecting carpeting work of roads and repair of street lights in different areas at Kutchi Memon Society UC-18, said a statement.

He said that indiscriminate development works are being executed to facilitate the people and efforts are being made to complete the development works as per aspirations of the masses.

Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto gave him a detailed briefing on the ongoing work of street lights in different areas of the district East.

Engineer B&R Iqbal Ahmed Sailor, Assistant Executive Engineer Rashid Fayyaz briefed the Administrator East about the work being done to improve the road network in Gulshan-e-Iqbal zone.