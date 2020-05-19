UrduPoint.com
Repair Work Of Tower 500 KV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line Begins

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:54 PM

Repair work of Tower 500 kV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line Begins

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that repair work of Tower of 500kV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line will be carried out on 20 & 21 May 2020

"Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on May 20 and from 5am to 5pm on May 21 on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO", the spokesman said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

"Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on May 20 and from 5am to 5pm on May 21 on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO", the spokesman said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

The Spokesman informed that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adiala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman. Bestway Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement, Pak Lafarge Cement and Dandot Cement Industries will also face partial load management.

Your Thoughts and Comments

