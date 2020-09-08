Repair work of working women hostel starts

Repair and renovation of working women hostel has been started to fix its choked sewerage system and enhance the interior look of the building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Repair and renovation of working women hostel has been started to fix its choked sewerage system and enhance the interior look of the building.

Assistant Manager of the hostel, Mehwish Aman told APP, the choked sewerage system was unbearable for the residents, adding that water would accumulate in its courtyard during rain.

She said sewerage system would be modified, floor be elevated and wash rooms' tiles would alsp be replaced.

The interior would also get a new layer of whitewash, she said adding that buildings department would hopefully complete the work within next few weeks.

The 24-room facility that is being run under Punjab women development department, is providing shelter to 62 women, Aman said.