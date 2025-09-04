Repair Work On Garraban Bridge Launched In Lakki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration Lakki Marwat on Thursday has launched a development strategy for ensuring improved road infrastructures in the district.
According to the district administration, these development initiatives have been started in line with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the vision of the Chief Minister.
As part of efforts, repair work has been commenced on the Garraban Bridge, located on the vital Lakki to Darra Tang road.
The project was launched under the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat, with the aim of addressing long-standing transportation issues faced by the public.
The Gurraban bridge had been in a dilapidated state for an extended period, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.
The poor condition of the bridge not only disrupted local traffic but also hampered regional trade and transportation.
Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah personally visited the site and inspected the ongoing work.
On the occasion, he directed the concerned departments to complete the rehabilitation on a priority basis, ensuring timely relief for the local population.
According to officials, the repair work is progressing rapidly, with teams working diligently to complete the project as soon as possible. Once completed, the bridge is expected to restore smooth traffic flow and greatly ease travel for residents of the area.
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JAH sends ration, medicines to flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Nutrition support launched at Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal2 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Govt Girls College Chandni Chowk2 minutes ago
-
PTA, NCCIA intensify crackdown on illegal SIM issuance in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delivers massive earthquake relief consignment to Afghanistan at Torkham border2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2m donated to SCCI flood relief fund2 minutes ago
-
Vision Pakistan wins Aga Khan award for architecture 20252 minutes ago
-
Repair work on Garraban bridge launched in Lakki2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Gujranwala visits flood relief camp in Sambrial2 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to boost cooperation with China in diverse areas12 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to address citizens’ problems12 minutes ago
-
CJCSC calls on Qatar's Deputy PM, Armed Forces Chief12 minutes ago