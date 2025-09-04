Open Menu

Repair Work On Garraban Bridge Launched In Lakki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration Lakki Marwat on Thursday has launched a development strategy for ensuring improved road infrastructures in the district.

According to the district administration, these development initiatives have been started in line with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the vision of the Chief Minister.

As part of efforts, repair work has been commenced on the Garraban Bridge, located on the vital Lakki to Darra Tang road.

The project was launched under the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat, with the aim of addressing long-standing transportation issues faced by the public.

The Gurraban bridge had been in a dilapidated state for an extended period, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

The poor condition of the bridge not only disrupted local traffic but also hampered regional trade and transportation.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah personally visited the site and inspected the ongoing work.

On the occasion, he directed the concerned departments to complete the rehabilitation on a priority basis, ensuring timely relief for the local population.

According to officials, the repair work is progressing rapidly, with teams working diligently to complete the project as soon as possible. Once completed, the bridge is expected to restore smooth traffic flow and greatly ease travel for residents of the area.

