Repairing, Maintenance Work On Sanatzar Building Begins

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Repairing, maintenance work on sanatzar building begins

The repairing and maintenance work on sanatzar building has been commenced while Rs 21 million would be spent on the project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : The repairing and maintenance work on sanatzar building has been commenced while Rs 21 million would be spent on the project.

Manager sanatzar Muzamil Yar told APP here on Wednesday that the construction work was executed after approval of Rs 21 million grant.

The tuff-tile has been purchased for training rooms, seminar hall and wash rooms while boundary wall of sanatzar would also be constructed. He said the construction work would be completed within two months.

He said that beauty parlor would be decorated on modern ways while trained beauticians were being deputed.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 150 girl students were getting education in sanatzar.

