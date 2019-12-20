UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Repairing Of Damaged Gas Pipeline Completed In Bolan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Repairing of damaged gas pipeline completed in Bolan

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)'s Quetta completed repairing work of damaged 12 inch gas supply pipeline on Friday which was blown up by unknown suspects for sabotage activity in Bolan area of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)'s Quetta completed repairing work of damaged 12 inch gas supply pipeline on Friday which was blown up by unknown suspects for sabotage activity in Bolan area of the province.

According to spokesman of SSGC, a damaged 12 inch diameter gas pipeline was repaired by SSGC personnel.

The proper gas supply would be restored from Saturday early morning, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Quetta Bolan Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Ankara Slams Washington for Anti-Turkish Language ..

6 minutes ago

Belgian court jails Rwandan for 25 years for genoc ..

6 minutes ago

Russia identifies gunman in Moscow shootoout

6 minutes ago

Prosperous minorities guarantee developed nations: ..

6 minutes ago

China's pharma market to gain 30% global share by ..

18 minutes ago

Musharraf not given fair trial: Tahir Mehmood Ashr ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.