Repairing Of Damaged Gas Pipeline Completed In Bolan
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:25 PM
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)'s Quetta completed repairing work of damaged 12 inch gas supply pipeline on Friday which was blown up by unknown suspects for sabotage activity in Bolan area of the province
According to spokesman of SSGC, a damaged 12 inch diameter gas pipeline was repaired by SSGC personnel.
The proper gas supply would be restored from Saturday early morning, the spokesman said.