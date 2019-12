Repairing of damaged gas pipeline completed in Bolan

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)'s Quetta completed repairing work of damaged 12 inch gas supply pipeline on Friday which was blown up by unknown suspects for sabotage activity in Bolan area of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)'s Quetta completed repairing work of damaged 12 inch gas supply pipeline on Friday which was blown up by unknown suspects for sabotage activity in Bolan area of the province.

According to spokesman of SSGC, a damaged 12 inch diameter gas pipeline was repaired by SSGC personnel.

The proper gas supply would be restored from Saturday early morning, the spokesman said.