Repairing of four roads from Cess fund approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Divisional Sugar Cane Development Cess Committee Saturday approved construction, repair and rehabilitation of four roads in the division at an estimated cost of Rs 60 million from Cess fund.

This was decided in a meeting of Sugar Cane Development Cess Committee which was chaired by Commissioner Saqib Manan. Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulukh, briefed about the technical status of schemes and status of available Cess funds.

It was informed that in the sugar mills area of district Toba Tek Singh Rs 12.

143 million would be spent on rehabilitation/ improvement of Toba-Shorkot road Al Halal chowk to Shahbaz chowk, in district Jhang a road from Jhang-Gojra road Kot Lakhnana to Abadi chindi wala would be rehabilitated with Rs 5.109 million while Rs 5.321 million would be spent on the rehabilitation of road from Basti islam to Qatalpur road up to district boundary.

He said that Rs 36.491 million would be spent on widening/improvement of road from Chak Jhumra-shahkot road to Chak 156 RB Derh and 148 RB Sohna Toba in district Faisalabad.