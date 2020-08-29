UrduPoint.com
Repairing Of Six Roads From Cess Fund Approved

Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:22 PM

Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved construction, repair and rehabilitation of six roads across the division with an estimated cost of Rs.73 million from Cess fund

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved construction, repair and rehabilitation of six roads across the division with an estimated cost of Rs.73 million from Cess fund.

Chairing a meeting of Cess Committee, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that Rs.11.

3 million would be spent on construction and repair of a road from Tandlianwala Sugar Mills while a road from Qasim Chowk to Killianwala will be rehabilitated with Rs.8 million.

Similarly, a road from Chak 445/G-B to Chak 485/G-B will be rehabilitated with Rs.5.5 million whereas Rs.19.2 million would be spent on construction and repair of a road from Pathan Chowk to Chak 447/G-B.

He further said that Rs.20 million would be expended on construction of a road from Sikandar Bridge to Chak Jhumra while a road from Sitiana to Mauza Jhamra in the area of Chinar Sugar Mills would be repaired and rehabilitated with Rs.9 million.

