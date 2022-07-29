UrduPoint.com

Repairing Work Of Kaushik Flood Protection Dam Inspected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 10:19 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Irrigation Khuzdar Saeed Mustfa on Friday inspected the ongoing repairing work of Kaushik Flood Protection Dam on Friday.

On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, heavy machinery was brought to the affected area to repair the damaged roads and dam.

He reviewed the ongoing work with his team and ordered to speed it up.

It is to ne mentioned that there was a high level flooding in Kaushik river due to heavy rains during the last few days, due to which the Kaushik river protection dam was partially damaged.

