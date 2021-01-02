UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Repairing Work Of Water Storage For Naltar Power House Completed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Repairing work of water storage for Naltar power house completed

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :After completion of the repairing work of water storage tank for Naltar power house, the contractor handed it over to the power department.

It is expected that power supply will be started to the consumers by storing water in the 18 MW tank on Saturday night.

Muhammad Ismail, a contractor, informed that officials of the Power Department visited Naltar power house and inspected the water tank repairing work.

With the commencement of power supply from the 18 MW power house, it is expected that the ongoing load shedding of 21 hours in Gilgit city will be reduced and electricity will be provided for six to eight hours daily.

