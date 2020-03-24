UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Repatriated Pakistanis Undergo Corona Screening Test At IIA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening test at IIA

At least 141 nationals repatriated from the Doha and Dubai airports on Tuesday morning were screened by the health authorities at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to prevent further spread of the Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):At least 141 nationals repatriated from the Doha and Dubai airports on Tuesday morning were screened by the health authorities at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to prevent further spread of the Covid-19.

"None of the passengers came with visible symptoms of Coronavirus infection. Corona screening test RT PCR was done for all passengers and sent to the laboratory," said a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the government arranged two special flights for the expatriated Pakistanis who were stuck up at different airports of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates due to partial suspension of International flights by Pakistan.

'Fly Dubai' flight brought 101 stranded Pakistanis from Abu Dhabi and Dubai while some forty passengers arrived by 'Emirates flight', said the Aviation Division.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration said all the returnees after screening had been advised to stay in home quarantine until their test results become clear.

The administration said it had arranged quarantine facilities at two private hotels in blue area.

The rapid response team along with officials of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institution of Health and the Health Ministry received the returning Pakistanis on their arrival.

The National Disaster Management Authority coordinated the entire response, the local administration said.

Earlier, in the late Monday night, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Moeed Yusuf and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari visited the IIA to review the arrangements made by the health and airport authorities for screening of Pakistanis returning from Doha and Dubai.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Dubai Abu Dhabi Qatar Doha United Arab Emirates All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

39 minutes ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

3 minutes ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

14 minutes ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Looking to Reopen US Economy in 2 Weeks - Wh ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.