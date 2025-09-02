Repatriation of Afghan citizens to continue: DC Atif Raza

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza, on Tuesday has stated that the phased repatriation of Afghan citizens will continue in accordance with the Government of Pakistan's directives

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza, on Tuesday has stated that the phased repatriation of Afghan citizens will continue in accordance with the Government of Pakistan's directives.

According to the DC office, Atif Raza emphasized that the repatriation process will be carried out with dignity and without any discrimination.

A meeting was held at the DC Office, Attock, attended by DPO Sardar Mavarhan Khan, Additional DC, AC, and law enforcement officials.

The meeting discussed arrangements for the repatriation process, including the establishment of holding camps.

The DC assured that Afghan citizens will be repatriated to their country with dignity. All concerned departments will play their full role in ensuring a smooth and orderly process.

The DC's commitment to a dignified repatriation process reflects the government's efforts to manage the situation with sensitivity.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between various departments and agencies in facilitating the repatriation process.

The DC and DPO emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to ensure the successful implementation of the repatriation plan.

