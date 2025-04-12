Open Menu

Repatriation Of Afghan Nationals Underway Amid Tight Security,medical Screening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The process of repatriating Afghan nationals from Muzaffargarh on Saturday continues smoothly under strict security arrangements and efficient planning by the district administration.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner(DC),Qurat-ul-Ain Memon confirmed that so far,19 Afghan citizens have been sent back to their homeland.

She said that the district administration was ensuring a safe and organized departure for the returning individuals.

She further directed the Medical Superintendent(MS)of DHQ Hospital,Dr.Naseer to conduct medical tests for all Afghan nationals prior to departure and to administer polio drops as a preventive measure.

The administration was committed to maintaining health protocols and security during the repatriation process.

