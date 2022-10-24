(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb said on Monday that the legal process for repatriation of anchorperson Arshad Sharif's body has started after completion of identification process by Pakistan High Commissioner in Kenya Syeda Saqlain.

In a statement, she said Pakistan's High Commissioner to Kenya, Syeda Saqlain, Kenyan police officials and doctors were currently at the mortuary in Nairobi. Kenyan authorities have been requested to complete the regulatory process as soon as possible.