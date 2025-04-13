Repatriation of bodies sought in Iran target killings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The heirs of eight motor mechanics and labourers killed in targeted killings

in Sistan province of Iran have appealed to the government to ensure the

repatriation of bodies of their beloved ones as soon as possible.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Sajjad, the brother of a victim Jamshed

appealed to the government to take immediate steps for repatriation of the

body of his brother.

The mother and widow of martyred Khalid, the resident of Mehrab Wala,

Ahmadpur East requested the government to ensure the repatriation of body

of their beloved one as soon as possible. They said that they were in a state

of trauma and deep shock. “Our beloved one was innocent person who was

murdered brutality. We are very poor people,” both said, adding that they

awaited body of their beloved one.

The sister of martyr Dilshad said that her family had received big shock

and was in a state of trauma after listening the news about targeted killings

of their beloved one. She said the martyrs of Iran targeted killings included

his brother and two nephews. She appealed to the higher authorities that

measures should be taken for repatriation of bodies of their beloved ones

and justice be provided.

Meanwhile, APP learnt that Dilshad had established a motor workshop in

Hayizabad Mags rural area of Mahar Sultan district of Sistan province in Iran.

Dilshad had taken away his son and a nephew and other mechanics from

Bahawalpur to work at his workshop. They had been living in the workshop

for the last seven years. The motor workshop was used for denting and

painting of vehicles.

The victims who were martyred in Sistan, Iran had been identified as Dilshad s/o Jind Wada,

resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Danish s/o Dilshad, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta;

Jaffar s/o Ramazan, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Nasir, resident of Musafir

Khana; Naeem s/o Fareed, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Aamir s/o Liaquat,

resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Khalid, resident of Dera Nawab, Ahmadpur East

and Jamshaid, resident of Ahmadpur East.

It is recalled here that according to Iranian police, the terrorists entered the

workshop at night and they took all mechanics on gunpoint. After tying their

hands and feet, the miscreants opened indiscriminate fire at the victims

and killed them.