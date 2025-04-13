Repatriation Of Bodies Sought In Iran Target Killings
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The heirs of eight motor mechanics and labourers killed in targeted killings
in Sistan province of Iran have appealed to the government to ensure the
repatriation of bodies of their beloved ones as soon as possible.
Talking to the media, Muhammad Sajjad, the brother of a victim Jamshed
appealed to the government to take immediate steps for repatriation of the
body of his brother.
The mother and widow of martyred Khalid, the resident of Mehrab Wala,
Ahmadpur East requested the government to ensure the repatriation of body
of their beloved one as soon as possible. They said that they were in a state
of trauma and deep shock. “Our beloved one was innocent person who was
murdered brutality. We are very poor people,” both said, adding that they
awaited body of their beloved one.
The sister of martyr Dilshad said that her family had received big shock
and was in a state of trauma after listening the news about targeted killings
of their beloved one. She said the martyrs of Iran targeted killings included
his brother and two nephews. She appealed to the higher authorities that
measures should be taken for repatriation of bodies of their beloved ones
and justice be provided.
Meanwhile, APP learnt that Dilshad had established a motor workshop in
Hayizabad Mags rural area of Mahar Sultan district of Sistan province in Iran.
Dilshad had taken away his son and a nephew and other mechanics from
Bahawalpur to work at his workshop. They had been living in the workshop
for the last seven years. The motor workshop was used for denting and
painting of vehicles.
The victims who were martyred in Sistan, Iran had been identified as Dilshad s/o Jind Wada,
resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Danish s/o Dilshad, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta;
Jaffar s/o Ramazan, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Nasir, resident of Musafir
Khana; Naeem s/o Fareed, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Aamir s/o Liaquat,
resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Khalid, resident of Dera Nawab, Ahmadpur East
and Jamshaid, resident of Ahmadpur East.
It is recalled here that according to Iranian police, the terrorists entered the
workshop at night and they took all mechanics on gunpoint. After tying their
hands and feet, the miscreants opened indiscriminate fire at the victims
and killed them.
