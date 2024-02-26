Repatriation Of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari To SHC Notified
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Sindh Government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Sindh Government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect.
District & Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan is repatriated from his present position as Chairman, Appellate Tribunal, Local Councils, Karachi to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect, said a statement.
Recent Stories
Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated
Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons
Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC
Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest
Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy
Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally
71,000 Out-Of-School Children brought back to schools in Islamabad: Solangi
USAID's conference to empower women, minorities
SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives
WB-funded projects to help overcome emerging challenges: Dr Sajjad Arshad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated7 seconds ago
-
Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons39 seconds ago
-
Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC23 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest25 seconds ago
-
Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh27 seconds ago
-
Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy30 seconds ago
-
71,000 Out-Of-School Children brought back to schools in Islamabad: Solangi46 minutes ago
-
USAID's conference to empower women, minorities46 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
‘Croatia work’ competition held2 hours ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 62 hours ago