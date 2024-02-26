Open Menu

Repatriation Of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari To SHC Notified

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified

The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Sindh Government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Sindh Government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect.

District & Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan is repatriated from his present position as Chairman, Appellate Tribunal, Local Councils, Karachi to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect, said a statement.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Criminals From Government Court

Recent Stories

Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated

Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated

7 seconds ago
 Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special p ..

Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons

39 seconds ago
 Administrations engaged to make polio drive succes ..

Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC

23 seconds ago
 Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters ..

Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

25 seconds ago
 Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing a ..

Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh

27 seconds ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

28 seconds ago
Smoker constable suspended over violating social m ..

Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy

30 seconds ago
 Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholist ..

Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally

46 minutes ago
 71,000 Out-Of-School Children brought back to scho ..

71,000 Out-Of-School Children brought back to schools in Islamabad: Solangi

46 minutes ago
 USAID's conference to empower women, minorities

USAID's conference to empower women, minorities

46 minutes ago
 SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: ..

SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives

46 minutes ago
 WB-funded projects to help overcome emerging chall ..

WB-funded projects to help overcome emerging challenges: Dr Sajjad Arshad

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan