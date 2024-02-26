Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified

The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Sindh Government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Sindh Government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect.

District & Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan is repatriated from his present position as Chairman, Appellate Tribunal, Local Councils, Karachi to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect, said a statement.