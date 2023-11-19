Open Menu

Repatriation Of Foreigners Continue In KP To Their Homeland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Repatriation of foreigners continue in KP to their homeland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of the illegally staying foreigners from different parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), continues, the home and tribal affairs department KP officials said here Sunday.

Last day, 472 more foreign families were sent to Afghanistan, including 901 men, 541 women and 925 children, the official said. According to the data of KP Home Department, 2,21441 people have gone to Afghanistan via Torkham border

Likewise, 3289 foreigners have been sent back home from Angor Ada, the official of the Home Department said here while another 419 foreign nationals have been transferred to their homeland from the Khar Lachi border.

Since September 17, a total of 2,25,149 people have gone to their homeland, the official informed.

Similarly, 592 illegal foreigners were also deported through the Torkham border, a total of 3,855 illegally residing Afghans have been repatriated so far, said the official.

As many as 3009 illegal Afghans were repatriated from KP.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa September Border Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

18 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

19 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

20 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

21 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

21 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

24 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan