Repatriation Of Foreigners Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Repatriation of foreigners continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegally staying foreigners from different parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continues, the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

According to the data of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, 2,18,482 people have gone through Torkham.

Likewise, 3263 foreign refugees were returned back to their homeland from Angoor Ada, Department of Home Affairs, said.

Similarly, foreigners have been transferred to their homeland from the Khar Lachi border, Home and Tribal Affairs Department said.

A total of 222,164 people have gone to their homeland since September 17, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said.

As many as 305 illegal foreigners were also repatriated through the Torkham border, with a total 3,263 illegally residing Afghans being returned so far and

another 2476 illegal Afghans were repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ijz/0820

