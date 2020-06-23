Repatriation of Pakistanis top priority of govt: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in order to alleviate the difficulties of stranded Pakistanis in Kuwait, had recently directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange flights to and from Kuwait

Subsequently, three special PIA flights had been operated to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Kuwait.

The instant flight operation had lowered the number of stranded Pakistanis in Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had informed that a comprehensive plan had been devised through which PIA would fly to different destinations to bring back stranded Pakistanis abroad.

The NA speaker on this occasion said that safe repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries due to coronavirus pandemic was our top priority.

He assured that all resources would be used to repatriate migrants from abroad.