Repatriation Of Undocumented Afghans Continues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The process of repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan remained in progress, with a total of 474,264 individuals having returned till the other day, border authorities informed on Wednesday.
On this specific day, 708 Afghan citizens, including 194 men, 156 women, and 358 children returned to their home country.
The repatriation effort involved the use of 73 vehicles, facilitating the return of 96 families to Afghanistan.
This ongoing initiative was dedicated to assisting the return of Afghan nationals who had been residing unlawfully in Pakistan.
The authorities said the repatriation process was still in progress and every possible facility was being provided to the returning Afghans.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
Man killed wife on family dispute19 minutes ago
-
Facilities reviews at health centre under Khushal programme project29 minutes ago
-
Al-Balsam team performs 26 operations to treat brain, nerve patients in two days29 minutes ago
-
Posters in IIOJK urge people to observe Jan 26 as Black Day29 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah urges Kashmiris to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day39 minutes ago
-
Gangs of inter-provincial weapons, liquor suppliers busted39 minutes ago
-
Fashion show held in Paris to promote Pakistan's rural women artisans39 minutes ago
-
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals13 hours ago
-
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change13 hours ago
-
Police devise security plan for general elections13 hours ago
-
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom13 hours ago