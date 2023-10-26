Open Menu

Repatriation Plan To Be Executed From November 1: Zubair Jamali

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Repatriation plan to be executed from November 1: Zubair Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Thursday said the government has prepared a repatriation plan to send back illegal migrants from November 1.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said that data fencing of illegal migrants had been originated and action would be taken against the undocumented people living here.

Jamali said that around 14000 people voluntarily have been returned so far and around 250 families are returning to Afghanistan via the Chaman border daily.

The minister also said that the government has compiled complete data on where illegal immigrants are living in the province.

He warned that illegal immigrants should leave before November 1 deadline and the government will provide them all possible facilities to return back to their home countries.

He said that refugees have been treated with hospitality for the last 40 years, and now they would be sent back with dignity.

The minister said that all immigrants are our brothers and will be treated with dignity.

He added that maintaining law and order situation in Balochistan is the first priority of the government. Jamali said that full-proof security was provided by the government for the long march of BNP-Mengal from Wadh to Quetta.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Quetta Law And Order Long March Chaman November Border All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan