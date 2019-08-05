Repeal of Article 370 by India: Pakistan to avail all available options against India : Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone and would avail all available options against Indian step to abolish special status of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone and would avail all available options against Indian step to abolish special status of Kashmir.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that ground realities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have not changed with Indian step to abolish Article 370.

She said that this unholy step by India would further fan anti-India sentiments in Occupied Kashmir and freedom movement will get further boost.

She said that India by taking this step has highlighted the Kashmir issue all overthe world.

She said this Indian step was also a blatant violation of United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir.