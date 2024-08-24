Repeated use of cooking oil poses serious health risks, warns Dr Salma Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Health specialists Saturday expressed grave concerns over the increasing use of unhygienic and reused cooking oil in outdoor food establishments, posing significant risks to public health and emphasized the need for media intervention to raise awareness about the dangers of consuming food prepared with substandard oil.

Talking to ptv news channel, a renowned specialist Dr Salma Asif emphasized that repeated use of cooking oil can lead to the formation of toxic compounds, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

She urged the media to play a crucial role in educating the public about the importance of healthy eating habits and the risks associated with consuming food prepared with unhygienic oil.

By raising awareness, the media can help reduce the demand for food cooked in substandard oil and promote a culture of healthy eating, she added.

Food vendors and restaurants are also urged to prioritize food safety and switch to healthier oil options.

Together, we can promote a culture of healthy eating and reduce the risks associated with unhygienic cooking oil practices, she mentioned.

Replying to a question, the health specialist also highlighted the alarming rise in consumption of fast processed foods, which are often high in unhealthy ingredients like sodium, sugar, and saturated fats.

These foods can significantly increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, she warned.

The excessive sodium content in processed foods can lead to blood vessel damage, while the high sugar levels can contribute to obesity and inflammation, she highlighted.

The specialist emphasized the need for consumers to be mindful of food labels and opt for whole, nutrient-dense foods instead of relying on convenient but harmful processed options.

Dr emphasized the importance of limiting processed and packaged foods to prevent heart disease.

She recommended using healthy oils like olive or avocado oil for cooking and dressing salads. These oils are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help.